DGAP-Adhoc: Unexpected Death: SNP mourns the death of CEO and founder of the company
2020. november 02., hétfő, 14:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Unexpected Death: SNP mourns the death of CEO and founder of the company
Heidelberg, November 2nd, 2020 - It is with great dismay that SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE must inform that its chairman of the board, CEO and founder of the company, Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in the night to November 2nd, 2020 at the age of 56.
Andreas Schneider-Neureither is survived by his wife and his four children. The thoughts of everybody at SNP are with his familiy.
Contact Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
|69121 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1144670
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1144670 02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
