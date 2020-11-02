DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel





Unexpected Death: SNP mourns the death of CEO and founder of the company





02-Nov-2020 / 14:10 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Unexpected Death: SNP mourns the death of CEO and founder of the company



Heidelberg, November 2nd, 2020 - It is with great dismay that SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE must inform that its chairman of the board, CEO and founder of the company, Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in the night to November 2nd, 2020 at the age of 56.



Andreas Schneider-Neureither is survived by his wife and his four children. The thoughts of everybody at SNP are with his familiy.







Contact Investor Relations:



Marcel Wiskow



Director Investor Relations



Phone: +49 6221 6425-637











02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

