2020. november 02., hétfő, 14:10





02-Nov-2020 / 14:10 CET/CEST


Heidelberg, November 2nd, 2020 - It is with great dismay that SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE must inform that its chairman of the board, CEO and founder of the company, Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away in the night to November 2nd, 2020 at the age of 56.



Andreas Schneider-Neureither is survived by his wife and his four children. The thoughts of everybody at SNP are with his familiy.



 



02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de




























