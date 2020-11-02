DGAP-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Talanx resolves on share buyback for the employee share programme
2020. november 02., hétfő, 14:29
Talanx resolves on share buyback for the employee share programme
The Board of Management of Talanx AG (ISIN DE000TLX1005) has resolved to buy back 118,007 own shares of
The purpose of the buyback is to meet obligations in connection with a share option programme for employees according to Art. 5 para 2c of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council
The share buyback will not commence before 3 November 2020 and will be completed by 20 November 2020.
The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with Art. 5 para 1 MAR as well as the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of March 8, 2016 ("Delegated Regulation") in a manner that minimizes any impact on the share price. The share buyback will be conducted by a credit institution, which shall make its decisions regarding the date of the acquisition of the shares and the respective volume of the shares to be bought back independently and without influence by the company. The total volume of the share buyback will not exceed
Information on the transactions relating to the buyback programme will be disclosed in an adequate manner in accordance with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of the execution of the transaction. Further, the company in accordance with Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation will publish all disclosed transactions on its website www.talanx.com under https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme and will keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
|HDI-Platz 1
|30659 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.talanx.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1144742 02.11.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]