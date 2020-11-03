DGAP-DD: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: maxingvest ag

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Herz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

L47NHHI0Z9X22DV46U41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005200000


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase through interest-preserving order in case of the share-price falling below EUR 90,00


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
89.22 EUR 4907347.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
89.22 EUR 4907347.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-10-29; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Unnastraße 48

20245 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.Beiersdorf.com





 
63383  02.11.2020 


