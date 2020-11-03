Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 26 October 2020 until and including 30 October 2020, a number of 851,685 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 03 October 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 07 October 2020.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

10/26/2020

216,500

37.7630

10/27/2020

87,950

37.5184

10/28/2020

215,652

37.1119

10/29/2020

220,339

36.7520

10/30/2020

111,244

36.6539



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 07 October 2020 until and including 30 October 2020 amounts to 3,256,479 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 02 November 2020

Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board