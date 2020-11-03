DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting



In the time period from and including 26 October 2020 until and including 30 October 2020, a number of 851,685 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 03 October 2020, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 07 October 2020.



Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
10/26/2020 216,500 37.7630
10/27/2020 87,950 37.5184
10/28/2020 215,652 37.1119
10/29/2020 220,339 36.7520
10/30/2020 111,244 36.6539

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 07 October 2020 until and including 30 October 2020 amounts to 3,256,479 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



Munich, 02 November 2020



Siemens Healthineers AG

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com





 
