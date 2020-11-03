DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home receives nationwide sports betting concession for Germany
2020. november 02., hétfő, 20:18
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter
The Regional Council in Darmstadt granted the application of bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd. for a nationwide concession for sports betting in Germany on November 2, 2020.
Most essential conditions:
About bet-at-home:
The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With 5.3 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe"s most successful online betting and online gaming providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 288 employees as at 30 June 2020. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online gaming and sports betting.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 17934 770
|Fax:
|+49 211 17934 757
|E-mail:
|ir@bet-at-home.com
|Internet:
|www.bet-at-home.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DNAY5
|WKN:
|A0DNAY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1144871
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1144871 02-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]