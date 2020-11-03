DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter





bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home receives nationwide sports betting concession for Germany





02-Nov-2020





The Regional Council in Darmstadt granted the application of bet-at-home.com Internet Ltd. for a nationwide concession for sports betting in Germany on November 2, 2020.

Most essential conditions:

monthly betting limit of EUR 1,000 per customer, which can be increased to EUR 10,000 and to EUR 30,000 for a limited number of customers, provided certain criteria are met and certain loss limits are observed



a betting program coordinated with the authorities



provisional deposit limits until customer verification processes are completed



connection to databases (central player lock database, safe server)



inclusion of certain player protection requirements by the concession holder







"We are very pleased that bet-at-home is now one of the concession holders in Germany", says Franz Ömer, CEO of bet-at-home.com AG.





About bet-at-home:

The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With 5.3 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe"s most successful online betting and online gaming providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 288 employees as at 30 June 2020. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online gaming and sports betting.

