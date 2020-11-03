DGAP-News: Q3 2020: HelloFresh SE announces new record quarter
2020. november 03., kedd, 07:01
Q3 2020: HelloFresh SE announces new record quarter
- Number of active customers reaches an all-time-high of five million (91.5% y-o-y, Q3 2019: 2.61 million)
- Third quarter sees a record amount of 19.49 million orders (114% y-o-y, Q3 2019: 9.11 million)
- Group revenue grows 120.2% y-o-y and reaches EUR 970.2 million in Q3 2020 (127.7% y-o-y in constant currency; Q3 2019: EUR 440.6 million)
- Adjusted EBITDA for the Group reaches EUR 114.7 million, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.8% (Q3 2019: 3.5%)
Both operating segments (US and International) more than doubled their revenue compared to the same period in the previous year. While the International segment grew 131.5% based on constant currency, the US segment grew 124.7%, despite facing continued capacity constraints throughout the quarter. Correspondingly both segments delivered a strong positive adjusted EBITDA margin. While the International segment reached an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 69.9 million and a margin of 15.7%, the US Segment reached an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 57.6 million, which corresponds to a margin of 10.9%.
HelloFresh SE continued to generate strong free cash flow of EUR 118.5 million in the third quarter alone. At the end of the third quarter the cash on balance sheet amounted to EUR 722.5 million.
"The trend towards eating more meals at home accelerated during the pandemic and we consider the key drivers for this to have become permanent. Consumers will continue to rely on e-commerce to shop for food in a safe and convenient way and additionally, they will continue to work from home and therefore eat more meals at home. We see this trend reflected in our continued strong customer growth and consistently higher customer engagement across all markets, despite Covid related restrictions being lifted during Q3", says Dominik Richter, CEO and co-founder of HelloFresh.
The company also demonstrated social responsibility by increasing the number of donated meals and cash assistance to food banks. This way HelloFresh contributes to battling food insecurity which is a pressing issue in these challenging times.
Full year guidance for revenue growth increased for the third time
Key Performance Indicators
Group
U.S.
Results of Operations
Group
U.S.
International
*Net of share-based compensation expenses
About HelloFresh
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Saarbrücker Straße 37a
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@hellofresh.com
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
|WKN:
|A16140
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1144902
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1144902 03.11.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]