We refer to the group notification pursuant to Sections 33, 34, 37 WpHG from Mr. Bernd Förtsch dated October 28, 2020. In accordance with Section 43 (1) sentence 1 WpHG and on behalf of Mr Bernd Förtsch as well as BFF Holding GmbH, GfBk Gesellschaft für Börsenkommunikation mbH, BF Holding GmbH, FinLab AG, Heliad Management GmbH and Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA, we hereby notify you for the first time in accordance with Section 37 WpHG of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights and the origin of the funds used for the acquisition as follows:

1. Objectives pursuant to section 43 (1) sentence 1 in conjunction with sentence 3 no. 1 WpHG:



The investment is considered a long-term strategic investment.

2. Objectives pursuant to Section 43 (1) sentence 1 in conjunction with sentence 3 no.2 WpHG:



It is currently not intended to obtain further voting rights within the next twelve months by acquisition or in any other way directly or indirectly.

3. Objectives according to section 43 para. 1 sentence 1 in connection with sentence 3 no. 3 WpHG:



Currently, no further influence on the appointment of administrative, management and supervisory bodies of flatex AG is intended beyond the already existing level of influence within the scope of what is legally permissible.

4. Objectives according to § 43 para. 1 sentence 1 in conjunction with sentence 3 no. 4 WpHG:



No significant change in the Company"s capital structure, in particular with regard to the ratio of equity and debt financing and the dividend policy, is intended.

5. Disclosure of the source of funds in accordance with section 43 (1) sentence 1 in conjunction with sentence 4 WpHG:



The acquisition of the voting rights was financed entirely from own funds.