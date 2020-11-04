DGAP-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG withdraws sales and earnings forecast for the financial year 2020
2020. november 04., szerda, 13:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Forecast
AD-HOC RELEASE according to Art. 17 MAR
LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
Munich, November 4, 2020 - Against the background of the effects of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Executive Board today decided to withdraw its sales and earnings forecast for the current financial year 2020. The most recent forecast was published as a Ad-hoc release on June 15, 2020 and was based on the assumption that there will be no renewed tightening of the official orders in connection with the "coronavirus".
Due to the strong increase in the dynamics of the COVID 19 pandemic in recent weeks, the additional measures recently adopted by the federal and state governments and the resulting considerable economic restrictions and uncertainty, it is no longer possible to maintain the forecast for the financial year 2020. The cancellation of this year"s Christmas markets will have a particularly negative impact on the downtown area and retail trade.
Due to the uncertainty of the further development, it is also impossible to predict at the moment when a new forecast for the current financial year 2020 will be possible.
Investor Relations:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG
|Marienplatz 11
|80331 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
|E-mail:
|info@ludwigbeck.de
|Internet:
|www.ludwigbeck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005199905
|WKN:
|519990
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1145441
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1145441 04-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]