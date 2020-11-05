



Ahrensburg, November 4, 2020 - Today, the supervisory board of Basler AG has made a change in the management board.

The management board contract of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) John Jennings will regularly expire at the end of the year. Mr. Jennings asked the supervisory board not to renew his contract. The supervisory board complied with this request. After his leaving the management board, Mr. Jennings will continue to work for the company as managing director of the Americas activities. The supervisory board appointed Mr. Alexander Temme as the successor to Mr. Jennings.

Mr. John Jennings has been working as Chief Commercial Officer for Basler AG for more than 15 years. With his long-term experience and great personal commitment, he successfully managed the sales and market communication function, as well as the foreign subsidiaries and, together with the entire management board, continuously developed the company strategy. In addition to his management board role, he manages the Americas activities of Basler AG as managing director of the US subsidiary. This double role led to continuously extensive travel activity which Mr. Jennings wishes to reduce in the future. Since Mr. Jennings wants to actively continue to contribute to the development of the Basler Group and the management board also would like to continue the successful collaboration it has been agreed that Mr. Jennings remains active for the company after termination of his management board contract fully concentrating on the expansion of the Americas business.

Mr. Alexander Temme (50) will take the position as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) starting on January 1, 2021. Mr. Temme will then manage the company together with the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dietmar Ley, and the management board members Hardy Mehl (CFO / COO) and Arndt Bake (CMO). Since joining Basler AG in 2002, Mr. Alexander Temme held several senior sales positions and since 2010 he is responsible for managing the global sales.

Alexander Temme possesses a university degree (Dipl.-Ing. FH) in chemical engineering. After his studies he was active in sales functions in a number of companies. In addition, since 2018, he manages Basler AG"s business with Embedded Vision Components.

The supervisory board and the management board are equally pleased about Mr. Jennings" remaining in the company and the reoccupation of his position by Mr. Alexander Temme. With these personnel changes, the planned expansion of the group"s sales activities, market communication as well as in the Americas business can be approached in a determined and competent way.

Basler is a leading international manufacturer of high-quality imaging components for computer vision applications. In addition to classic area scan and line scan cameras, lenses, frame grabbers, light modules, and software, the company offers embedded vision modules and solutions, 3D products, as well as customized products and consulting services. Basler"s products are used in a variety of markets and applications, including factory automation, medical, logistics, retail, and robotics. They are characterized by high reliability, an excellent price/performance ratio, and long-term availability. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 800 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg and other locations in Europe, Asia and North America. Thanks to its worldwide sales and service organization and cooperation with renowned partners, it offers solutions that fit for customers from a wide range of sectors

Basler AG, Dietmar Ley (CEO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463100, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

