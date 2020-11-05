DGAP-News: GK Software SE: Global Microsoft Partner GK Software announces the availability of its leading Enterprise Retail Solution on Microsoft Azure, opening new doors to Retailers
2020. november 04., szerda, 15:00
GK"s expertise in retail, combined with Microsoft Azure, will provide added value to retailers and enable them to run their retail applications more efficiently.
The leading* cloud4retail platform of GK Software is now available globally on Microsoft Azure. This enables retail companies to use one of the leading enterprise omni-channel solutions with even more flexibility and additional potential in many areas by using the services and infrastructure of Azure. GK Software also announced that it has reached Microsoft Co-sell ready status.
cloud4retail is GK Software"s flexible, open, commerce platform providing various services for the operation of integrated unified commerce environments. Furthermore, the platform is enriched by innovative services such as AI-based dynamic pricing, personalization and fraud detection as well as mobile customer apps or fiscalization solutions. The cloud4retail platform is optimized for use with Azure and uses its diverse storage, server and scaling capabilities, which offer significant advantages over conventional on-premises installations. Whilst retaining its comprehensive extension and customization options of the various cloud4retail services, e.g. configuration, enhancement, customization, flow design and AppEnablement.
With cloud4retail running on Azure, retailers now have another choice of various deployment models and can easily scale up their operations as required.
Michael Scheibner, Chief Strategy Officer of GK Software, says: "We expect significant effects for our customers in the area of total costs as well as in terms of scalability, security and flexibility. With our cloud4retail platform we can utilize our services according to customer requirements and support retailers in the transition of their IT landscape into Microsoft Azure. The global availability of Azure is an excellent basis for a globally operating solution provider like GK Software to be able to use its leading retail platform. "
"Companies like GK Software add value by integrating their solutions with Microsoft Azure," said Sahir Anand, Principal & Global Retail Industry Lead, Microsoft Azure at Microsoft . "The product integration with GK Software is the exact type of technological solution that ensures store sales reps, managers and HQ teams are in the best position to succeed in every interaction."
This position is also underlined by Xenia Giese, Industry Executive Retail & Consumer Goods at Microsoft: "By combining our Microsoft Azure platform with the comprehensive retail expertise of GK Software, we enable retailers to take advantage of Azure cloud-based solutions. This will help to create added value for our joint customers and support the transformation of retail processes with digital technology.
*"The Forrester Wave: Point of Service, Q3 2018"; online available: https://www.forrester.com/report/The+Forrester+Wave+Point+Of+Service+Q3+2018/-/E-RES140771; Pressrelease GK: https://www.gk-software.com/en/public-relations-en/news/sap-omnichannel-pos-by-gk-named-strongest-current-offering-in-the-forrester-wave-for-point-of-service-solutions-en
About GK Software SE
The company employs 1,123 members of staff (figures for 30 June 2020) across its headquarters in Schöneck (Germany) and other business locations in Germany, Czech Republic, Switzerland, South Africa, Russia, Ukraine and the USA. GK Software SE"s customers include many well-known retailers from both Germany and beyond, including Edeka, Lidl, Aldi, Coop (Schweiz), Hornbach, Migros, Netto Marken-Discount and Walmart. The software is currently being used at 325,000 installations across approximately 59,800 stores in 63 countries. The company has grown rapidly in recent years and its sales revenues totaled EUR 115.4 million in 2019. Since launching the company in 1990, the two founders Rainer Gläß (CEO) and Stephan Kronmüller (deputy board member), together with the experienced management team, have shaped GK Software into a profitable company exhibiting strong growth.
Further information about the company: https://www.gk-software.com
Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GK Software SE
|Waldstraße 7
|08261 Schöneck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3 74 64 84 - 15
|E-mail:
|info@gk-software.com
|Internet:
|www.gk-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007571424
|WKN:
|757142
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1145483
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1145483 04.11.2020
