



DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG





/ Key word(s): Personnel













DIC Asset AG Places Experienced Experts in Charge of Focus Areas Logistics and ESG

















05.11.2020 / 07:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

DIC Asset AG Places Experienced Experts in Charge of Focus Areas Logistics and ESG

Martin Birkert becomes Head of Logistics, start in first quarter 2021



Dr. Kati Herzog becomes Head of Sustainability, start beginning of 2021



Frankfurt am Main, 5 November 2020. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany"s leading listed property companies, is about to strengthen its human resource basis in the two strategic areas of logistics and ESG/sustainability. To this end, the company is creating two new senior positions on the group level.

DIC Asset AG is planning to step up investments both in its proprietary holdings (Commercial Portfolio) and in its asset management business for third parties (Institutional Business). Martin Birkert, becoming the new Head of Logistics of DIC Asset AG, is an experienced real estate specialist who, starting in the first quarter of 2021, will push forward with the strategic expansion of this asset class in both of the company"s business segments. Martin Birkert brings 15 years of experience in the areas of investment, asset management, consultancy and logistics real estate development to the job, having most recently served as Director for Transaction & Acquisition at Alpha Industrial Advisors. Prior stops in his career include the positions Head of Land Development at SEGRO Germany, Business Development & Letting Manager at nextparx, and Head of Logistics Real Estate at NAI Apollo. He has a degree in real estate economics from the International Real Estate Business School (IREBS) at the University of Regensburg.

With the start of 2021, Dr Kati Herzog will assume the newly created position of Head of Sustainability. In this role, she will coordinate the group-wide intensification of ESG activities and the implementation of a more dynamic sustainability strategy to be pursued by DIC Asset AG. Dr Kati Herzog served most recently as Head of Degree Program and professor for real estate management and leadership at the Hamburg School of Business Administration (HSBA). Her previous positions include Head of Business Development for Apleona Bauperformance, where she was a member of the senior management and Head of Department for Sustainability & Energy Efficiency. She obtained her degree as certified civil engineer from the University of Technology at Darmstadt, her masters in real estate management and construction project management from the University of Wuppertal, and is lead assessor for the green building labels DGNB and BREEAM DE. Her doctorate in civil engineering at the University of Technology at Darmstadt in 2001 already focused on the subject of sustainability.

"I"m very pleased to have won these two experts with their proven ESG and logistics track records for DIC Asset AG. Together with them, we intend to intensify and further expand our ambitions in these two strategic areas," commented Sonja Wärntges, CEO.



About DIC Asset AG:

With more than 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 189 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 8.7 billion under management.

Taking an active asset management approach, DIC Asset AG employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential company-wide and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 2.1 billion in assets under management), DIC Asset AG acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio.

In its Institutional Business division (EUR 6.6 billion in assets under management), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DIC Asset AG generates income by structuring and managing investment vehicles with attractive dividend yields for national and international institutional investors.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

IR Contact DIC Asset AG:



Peer Schlinkmann



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Neue Mainzer Strasse 20



D-60311 Frankfurt am Main



Phone +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@dic-asset.de