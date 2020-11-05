DGAP-News: CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
2020. november 05., csütörtök, 08:00
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK and BERLIN, Germany, November 05, 2020 - Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today the opening of its walk-in COVID-19 testing facility at the newly opened Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER).
This is the fourth major airport test center that CENTOGENE has opened in Germany, with other locations including Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Düsseldorf Airport. In addition to departing travelers who need a valid coronavirus test result at their destination, as well as arriving passengers at BER, the general public in the Berlin area can also get tested. The COVID-19 testing facility is open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and located centrally in the arrival area Terminal 1 of BER Airport. Individuals interested in taking a SARS-CoV-2 test can register via CENTOGENE"s secure Corona test portal or directly at the testing facility without needing an appointment. After a sample is collected via a throat swab by a healthcare professional, the results will be delivered within 24 hours through the web-based portal.
"We are excited to be opening our fourth airport test center and to play such an important role in supporting a network of flights from Berlin. Since June, we have carried out hundreds of thousands of tests, and the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to rise," said Dr. Volkmar Weckesser, Chief Information Officer at CENTOGENE. "Traveling is vital for both the global economy and societies, and by working together with BER and Lufthansa, we are able to continue supporting large-scale testing based on our proven blueprint for reliable, widespread testing."
A Complete Testing Solution
CENTOGENE"s SARS-CoV-2 test is a molecular diagnostic test performed for the in vitro qualitative detection of RNA from the SARS-CoV-2 in oropharyngeal samples from presymptomatic patients and probands according to the recommended testing by public health authority guidelines. The test has also been validated in CENTOGENE"s CAP / CLIA / ISO certified analytical laboratory and has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use by authorized laboratories. The samples are taken by medically trained personnel using a CentoSwab(TM), a CE-labelled two-component dry plastic swab for oropharyngeal swab sampling. The samples are then brought to a CENTOGENE laboratory for testing. Test results are delivered to test center visitors via CENTOGENE"s Corona Test Portal - a secure digital platform following stringent data privacy measures in compliance with the current specifications of GDPR (German Data Protection Regulation "Datenschutzgrundverordnung") and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The portal is connected to the Corona-Warn-App - enabling early detection of further infections and potential outbreaks.
About CENTOGENE
CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.6 billion weighted data points from approximately 570,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of August 31, 2020.
For further details about SARS-CoV-2 tests at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, contact: corona@centogene.com
Media Contact:
CENTOGENE
1145473 05.11.2020
