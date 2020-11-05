DGAP-Adhoc: gamigo AG: parent company, Media and Games Invest, is evaluating further debt based financing with intention to use part of the proceeds to refinance the gamigo AG bond
2020. november 05., csütörtök, 08:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: gamigo AG / Key word(s): Bond
Gamigo AG"s parent company, Media and Games Invest, is evaluating further debt based financing with intention to use part of the proceeds to refinance the gamigo AG bond
INSIDE INFORMATION: Hamburg, XX. November 2020 - Media and Games Invest plc ("MGI" ISIN: MT000058010101; Ticker: M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange), holds 99.9 percent of the shares in gamigo AG ("gamigo" or the "Company", Bond ISIN: SE0011614445), is evaluating the possibility of further debt financing options. Part of the proceeds is intended to be used for the early redemption of the outstanding EUR 50 million gamigo bond in accordance with the bonds terms and conditions. For this reason, MGI has mandated Pareto Securities to investigate and evaluate the market conditions to conduct a debt capital rasing.
Responsible parties
For further information, please contact:
About the gamigo group
Press contact:
Gamigo
Important information
This announcement does not identify or suggest, or purport to identify or suggest, the risks (direct or indirect) that may be associated with an investment in the Company. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness.
This press release is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. Gamigo has not authorized any offer of bonds to the public in any member state of the EEA.
This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Unites States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company"s intentions, beliefs, or current expectations about and targets for the Company"s and the group"s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company and the group operates. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and may be identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "plan", "estimate", "will", "should", "could", "aim" or "might", or, in each case, their negative, or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that they will materialize or prove to be correct. Because these statements are based on assumptions or estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, the actual results or outcome could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this release by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release are free from errors and readers of this press release should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that are expressly or implicitly contained herein speak only as of its date and are subject to change without notice. Neither the Company nor anyone else undertake to review, update, confirm or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release, unless it is not required by law or Nasdaq Stockholm rule book for issuers.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|gamigo AG
|Behringstr. 16b
|22765 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-411 885-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-411 885-255
|E-mail:
|ir@gamigo.com
|Internet:
|www.gamigo.ag
|ISIN:
|SE0011614445
|WKN:
|A2NBH2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1145666
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1145666 05-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]