CANCOM SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020

Address: https://www.cancom.de/berichte/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 12, 2020

Address: https://www.cancom.com/reports/













Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
