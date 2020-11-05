





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















05.11.2020 / 14:47









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Evelyn

Last name(s):

Hotter



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Rudolf

Last name(s):

Hotter

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CANCOM SE





b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005419105





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

36.00 EUR





5436.00 EUR



36.18 EUR





7597.80 EUR



36.20 EUR





28598.00 EUR



36.10 EUR





7581.00 EUR



36.20 EUR





28598.00 EUR



36.12 EUR





7585.20 EUR



36.18 EUR





28582.20 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

36.1721 EUR





113978.2000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-03; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



