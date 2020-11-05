DGAP-DD: CANCOM SE english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Evelyn
Last name(s): Hotter

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rudolf
Last name(s): Hotter
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

CANCOM SE


b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005419105


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
36.00 EUR 43200.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
36.0000 EUR 43200.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-03; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berlin
MIC: XBER














Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
