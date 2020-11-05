





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Rudolf

Last name(s):

Hotter



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

CANCOM SE





b) LEI

391200T4AUN1BPBXAO14



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005419105





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

36.04 EUR





8577.52 EUR



36.06 EUR





7428.36 EUR



36.08 EUR





12700.16 EUR



36.10 EUR





8808.40 EUR



36.12 EUR





9788.52 EUR



36.14 EUR





24900.46 EUR



36.00 EUR





4284.00 EUR



36.00 EUR





1080.00 EUR



36.00 EUR





14400.00 EUR



36.00 EUR





16236.00 EUR



36.12 EUR





1336.44 EUR



36.12 EUR





12858.72 EUR



36.12 EUR





6212.64 EUR



36.12 EUR





15712.20 EUR



36.00 EUR





8892.00 EUR



36.00 EUR





1512.00 EUR



36.00 EUR





5364.00 EUR



36.00 EUR





8244.00 EUR



36.00 EUR





3600.00 EUR



36.00 EUR





1332.00 EUR



36.00 EUR





7056.00 EUR



36.04 EUR





5009.56 EUR



36.06 EUR





6418.68 EUR



36.08 EUR





13746.48 EUR



36.10 EUR





15523.00 EUR



36.10 EUR





6389.70 EUR



36.10 EUR





14440.00 EUR



36.10 EUR





10649.50 EUR



36.04 EUR





4036.48 EUR



36.06 EUR





7680.78 EUR



36.08 EUR





14648.48 EUR



36.10 EUR





9710.90 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

36.0721 EUR





288576.9800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-03; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



