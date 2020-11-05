DGAP-AFR: MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

MediClin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








MediClin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2021

Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 26, 2021

Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021

Address: https://www.mediclin.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: July 30, 2021

Address: https://www.mediclin.de/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/













Language: English
Company: MediClin AG

Okenstraße 27

77652 Offenburg

Germany
Internet: www.mediclin.de





 
