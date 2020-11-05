





Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 03, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 03, 2021



Address:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: November 02, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: November 02, 2021



Address:

