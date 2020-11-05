DGAP-DD: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. english

05.11.2020 / 21:10




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Mr
First name: John
Last name(s): Teegen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Dialog Semiconductor Plc.


b) LEI

529900QA2LORU6646N15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: GB0059822006


b) Nature of the transaction

Automatic sale of a portion of the acquired shares to fund income tax and social security liabilities


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
32.605 EUR 57091.36 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
32.6050 EUR 57091.3600 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-02; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














05.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63439  05.11.2020 


