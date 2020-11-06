





Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)





Sprache: Deutsch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.11.2020



Ort:





Sprache: Englisch



Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.11.2020



Ort:

Hiermit gibt die Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:Sprache: DeutschVeröffentlichungsdatum: 13.11.2020Ort: https://aktie.bvb.de/Publikationen/Quartalsfinanzberichte Sprache: EnglischVeröffentlichungsdatum: 13.11.2020Ort: https://aktie.bvb.de/eng/Publications/Quarterly-Financial-Reports

























