DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Preliminary Results





Borussia Dortmund reports preliminary figures for the first quarter (Q1) of the 2020/2021 financial year





06-Nov-2020 / 12:00 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Covid-19 pandemic and the significantly later start of the competitions "Bundesliga", "DFB Cup" and "UEFA Champions League" - as well as the change to how Bundesliga TV fees are distributed in the wake of the pandemic - mean that, in comparison with the same quarter of the previous year, there will be material shifts in revenue to subsequent quarters of the financial year. The figures reported for the first quarter were also adversely affected by the ongoing restrictions on public life imposed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the information currently available, management expects the Company to almost break even in the second quarter of financial year 2020/2021. By contrast, no earnings forecast can yet be issued for the full 2020/2021 financial year at this time due to the high degree of uncertainty regarding the further course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first quarter of the 2020/2021 financial year (1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020), Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 65.5 million (previous year: EUR 175.2 million). Borussia Dortmund"s consolidated revenue was down significantly year on year at EUR 56.5 million (previous year: EUR 112.4 million).

In the quarter ended, the consolidated net loss amounted to EUR -35.8 million (previous year: profit of EUR 27 thousand). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -36.0 million (previous year: EUR -1.5 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -9.3 million (previous year: EUR 25.0 million).





Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 56.5 million (previous year: EUR 112.4 million), of which EUR 0.2 million (previous year: EUR 8.6 million) from match operations, EUR 23.1 million (previous year: EUR 51.2 million) from TV marketing, EUR 22.4 million (previous year: EUR 24.1 million) from advertising, EUR 8.2 million (previous year: EUR 9.0 million) from merchandising, and EUR 2.6 million (previous year: EUR 19.5 million) from conference, catering and miscellaneous.

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 5.2 million (previous year: EUR 10.3 million).

The Group"s personnel expenses decreased from EUR 55.5 million by EUR 7.1 million to EUR 48.4 million in the first quarter of the financial year. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group rose from EUR 25.7 million by EUR 0.8 million to EUR 26.5 million. The Group"s other operating expenses were down EUR 17.7 million year on year from EUR 37.3 million to EUR 19.6 million.

The consolidated financial result improved from EUR -0.7 million by EUR 0.5 million to EUR -0.2 million.

The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated quarterly financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

The complete quarterly financial report Q 1 2020/2021 can be downloaded as of November 13th, 2020 from www.aktie.bvb.de, rubric "publications".

Dortmund, 06th November 2020

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:Dr. Robin StedenGeneral Counsel / Investor Relations