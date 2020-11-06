DGAP-AFR: PNE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

PNE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2020

Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/veroeffentlichungen#section83


Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 11, 2020

Address: https://ir.pne-ag.com/en/publications













Language: English
Company: PNE AG

Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4

27472 Cuxhaven

Germany
Internet: http://www.pne-ag.com





 
