DGAP-News: msg life ag: Amendment agreement re control agreement with msg systems AG
2020. november 06., péntek, 20:05
msg life ag:
Amendment agreement re control agreement with msg systems AG
(Leinfelden-Echterdingen, 6 November 2020) - Due to the change in the base rate, msg life ag ("msg life") and msg systems AG ("msg systems") have today agreed to increase the consideration to be offered to msg life shareholders pursuant to Section 6 (1) of the control agreement dated 25 September 2020 by EUR 0.04 from EUR 2.44 to EUR 2.48 per msg life share.
The sole reason for this change is the fact that, following conclusion of the control agreement, the base rate upon which msg life"s enterprise valuation was based changed from 0.0% to -0.1%. This resulted in an increase in the consideration to be offered to EUR 2.48 per msg life share. Like the control agreement, the guaranteed dividend is to remain unchanged. The amendment agreement re the control agreement as well as the interim declarations by VALNES Corporate Finance GmbH and Mazars GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft will be made available in the Investor Relations section on the msg life home page.
About msg life
As part of the independent, internationally active msg Group, msg life ag and its subsidiaries are among the leading software and consulting companies for the European insurance sector. The services of msg life range from the development and implementation of standard software and the provision of consultancy services to the handling of full IT operations (cloud solutions). The msg life Group has its head office in Leinfelden-Echterdingen and offices in Munich, Düsseldorf, Hamburg and Cologne, plus subsidiaries in the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Portugal and the USA. It currently employs a workforce of nearly 1,200.
Contact
Frank Fahrner
Public & Investor Relations
msg life ag
Humboldtstraße 35
70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
Germany
Phone: +49 711 94958-9730
Fax: +49 711 94958-9658
E-Mail: frank.fahrner@msg-life.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|msg life ag
|Humboldtstraße 35
|70771 Leinfelden-Echterdingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 94958-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 94958-49
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@msg-life.com
|Internet:
|www.msg-life.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005130108
|WKN:
|513010
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|1146328
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1146328 06.11.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]