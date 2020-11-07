DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to 12.00% of the share capital

Bilfinger SE: ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to 12.00% of the share capital


ENA Investment Capital LLP, London, United Kingdom, has, according to a notification issued on November 6, 2020, increased its investment through ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP, as a result of the termination of a contract for difference, to more than 10% and now holds a total of 12.00% of the share capital and voting rights (precisely: 5,305,536 shares) in Bilfinger SE, Mannheim, Germany.

 

In the previous notifications to the company as of July 20, 2020, an 8.67% share of voting rights and 5.65% in instruments regarding Bilfinger SE, i.e. a total of 14.33% were reported.

 

With an intermediate step as of November 2, 2020 (7.57% share of voting rights and 4.46% in instruments), the above-mentioned 12.00% share of voting rights and 0.00% in instruments have now been reported as of November 6, 2020.


 







