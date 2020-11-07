DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: ENA Investment Capital increases its investment to 12.00% of the share capital
2020. november 07., szombat, 17:20
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares/Investment
ENA Investment Capital LLP, London, United Kingdom, has, according to a notification issued on November 6, 2020, increased its investment through ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP, as a result of the termination of a contract for difference, to more than 10% and now holds a total of 12.00% of the share capital and voting rights (precisely: 5,305,536 shares) in Bilfinger SE, Mannheim, Germany.
In the previous notifications to the company as of July 20, 2020, an 8.67% share of voting rights and 5.65% in instruments regarding Bilfinger SE, i.e. a total of 14.33% were reported.
With an intermediate step as of November 2, 2020 (7.57% share of voting rights and 4.46% in instruments), the above-mentioned 12.00% share of voting rights and 0.00% in instruments have now been reported as of November 6, 2020.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0621) 459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0621) 459-23 66
|E-mail:
|ir@bilfinger.com
|Internet:
|http://www.bilfinger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005909006
|WKN:
|590900
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1146342
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1146342 07-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]