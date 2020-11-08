DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON signs merger agreement with Navistar International Corporation
2020. november 07., szombat, 19:07
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
TRATON signs merger agreement with Navistar International Corporation
Munich, 7 November 2020 - Today, TRATON SE ("TRATON") has signed a binding merger agreement with the US truck manufacturer Navistar International Corporation ("Navistar"), in which TRATON already holds a stake of approximately 16.7%. Under the merger agreement, TRATON will acquire all common shares in Navistar not already held by TRATON for a price of USD 44.50 per Navistar common share. The executive board and the supervisory board of TRATON as well as the boards of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft have approved the transaction.
The board of directors of Navistar has approved the conclusion of the merger agreement. The closing of the transaction, which is expected to take place mid 2021, is subject to, inter alia, the approval of the merger agreement by the shareholders" meeting of Navistar and further closing conditions, in particular the receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.
Contact:
Rolf Woller
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
T +49 162 172 33 62
rolf.woller@traton.com
TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1146346
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1146346 07-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
