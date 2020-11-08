DGAP-Adhoc: Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily unable to perform his duties for health reasons

2020. november 08., vasárnap, 11:22





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily unable to perform his duties for health reasons


08-Nov-2020 / 11:22 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily unable to perform his duties for health reasons



The chairman of the management board of Aareal Bank AG, Hermann J. Merkens, today informed the chairman of the supervisory board Marija Korsch that for health reasons he will not be able to perform his duties as member and chairman of the management board for an expected period of three to four months. The supervisory board will immediately, together with the management board make arrangements for the performance of the duties of Mr. Merkens for the period of his leave of absence.






Contact:

Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations







08-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)611 348 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)611 348 - 2332
E-mail: aareal@aareal-bank.com
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com
ISIN: DE0005408116
WKN: 540811
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1146350





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1146350  08-Nov-2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1146350&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum