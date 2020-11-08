DGAP-Adhoc: Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily unable to perform his duties for health reasons
2020. november 08., vasárnap, 11:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG temporarily unable to perform his duties for health reasons
The chairman of the management board of Aareal Bank AG, Hermann J. Merkens, today informed the chairman of the supervisory board Marija Korsch that for health reasons he will not be able to perform his duties as member and chairman of the management board for an expected period of three to four months. The supervisory board will immediately, together with the management board make arrangements for the performance of the duties of Mr. Merkens for the period of his leave of absence.
Contact:
Jürgen Junginger, Head of Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1146350
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1146350 08-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
