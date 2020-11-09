



09.11.2020









fashionette AG: Q3 2020 trading update

Q3 revenues of EUR 22.9 million, up 32% year on year



Strongest ever Q3 for acquisition of new customers





Dusseldorf, 9 November 2020. fashionette AG ("fashionette" or "Company") (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1), a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories with a focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss region, provides a brief trading update for Q3 2020.

Q3 2020 trading update

fashionette is pleased to report Q3 revenues of EUR 22.9 million, representing an increase of approximately 32% when compared to Q3 2019. In the first nine months to September 2020, the Company delivered a total revenue of EUR 62.1 million.

During Q3 2020, revenue growth was underpinned by a strong increase in the number of new customers, up 90% on the comparable period in 2019 and representing the largest number of new Q3 customers since the company"s inception.

For the first nine months to September 2020, fashionette has seen sustained and strong customer order growth, total customer orders for the period exceeded 385 thousand, an increase on the comparable period in 2019 of 40%.

"I am very pleased with our progress in the continued acceleration of the growth of our business, which so far this year is ahead of our expectations. As we enter the important year-end holiday period, we remain on track to deliver on our business plan and our goal to become the leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories," says Daniel Raab, CEO of fashionette.



About fashionette:

fashionette is a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories including handbags, shoes, sunglasses, watches and jewelry. Since its foundation in 2008, fashionette has established a market-leading brand recognition for premium and luxury handbags in its core market of Germany. The focus of fashionette is to make personalized online shopping of premium and luxury fashion accessories available to every woman in Europe. For additional information about fashionette, please visit fashionette"s websites at corporate.fashionette.com (Corporate Website) and www.fashionette.com (webshop).

