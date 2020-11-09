DGAP-Adhoc: SIMONA plans to acquire Turkish market leader in PVC foam sheets
2020. november 09., hétfő, 08:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision
Kirn, 09 November 2020. SIMONA AG plans to acquire 70 per cent of the ownership interests in MT Plastik AS, Düzce, Turkey. Established in 2007, MT Plastik is Turkey"s market leader within the area of PVC foam sheets. The products are used primarily in the field of digital printing, advertising and structural engineering. MT Plastik is a private owned company, employing around 50 people and generating revenue in excess of €11 million. The company exports approx. 60 per cent of its revenue, mainly to Europe. The planned acquisition is to be seen in the context of SIMONA"s strategic realignment in Europe and will help to strengthen the Group"s market position within the area of PVC foam products.
SIMONA wants to establish itself as Europe"s market leader for PVC foam sheets with regard to quality, breadth of product portfolio and market share. In acquiring MT Plastik, a highly profitable and very well organised company with lean structures, SIMONA has laid the foundation. In addition, Turkey as a location and the high share of exports already achieved by MT Plastik gives access to other interesting markets in Europe and the Middle East.
The transaction combines the mature product portfolios of two companies with extensive experience and expertise. Customers will benefit from a greater focus on applications, a stronger market presence based on a dense network of competent distribution partners and improved logistics and services.
The existing owners of MT Plastik have committed themselves to the new alliance for the long term under the leadership of the current chairman and majority shareholder Tufan Kalkan and will retain 30 per cent of the interests.
Subject to the final approval of the antitrust authorities, the transaction is expected to be closed on 31 December 2020.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
|Teichweg 16
|55606 Kirn an der Nahe
|Germany
|Phone:
|06752-14-997
|Fax:
|06752-14-738
|E-mail:
|eric.schoenel@simona.de
|Internet:
|www.simona.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007239402
|WKN:
|723940
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1145860
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1145860 09-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]