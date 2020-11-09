DGAP-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE english

2020. november 09., hétfő, 14:31















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








09.11.2020 / 14:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Pech

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mensch und Maschine Software SE


b) LEI

391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006580806


b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase of shares as part of the employee stock option plan of Mensch und Maschine Software SE at a discount of 20% on the share price on the issue date
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
38.88 EUR 7191.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
38.88 EUR 7191.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














09.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE

Argelsrieder Feld 5

82234 Wessling

Germany
Internet: www.mum.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63457  09.11.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum