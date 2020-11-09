



Correction of a release from 26/10/2020, 14:29 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 30/09/2020, 13:12 CET/CEST - Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide ...

















09.11.2020 / 14:51







Correction of a publication dated 26.10.2020







1. Details of issuer



Deutsche Post AG



Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20



53113 Bonn



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

30.09.2020



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

1239059409







