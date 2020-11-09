DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 26/10/2020, 14:29 CET/CEST - Correction of a release from 30/09/2020, 13:12 CET/CEST - Deutsche Post AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide ...

09.11.2020 / 14:51



Correction of a publication dated 26.10.2020



1. Details of issuer


Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.09.2020
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

1239059409














Language: English
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
