Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 02 November 2020 until and including 08 November 2020, a number of 715,813 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
02.11.2020 155,800 19.2499
03.11.2020 150,100 19.8401
04.11.2020 149,714 19.3578
05.11.2020 146,270 20.0906
06.11.2020 113,929 20.1090

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 08 November 2020 amounts to 12,399,333 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 09 November 2020



Siemens Energy AG



The Executive Board















Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
