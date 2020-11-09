Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 6th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 02 November 2020 until and including 08 November 2020, a number of 715,813 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

02.11.2020

155,800

19.2499

03.11.2020

150,100

19.8401

04.11.2020

149,714

19.3578

05.11.2020

146,270

20.0906

06.11.2020

113,929

20.1090



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 08 November 2020 amounts to 12,399,333 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 09 November 2020

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board