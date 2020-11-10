DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: New guidance for financial year 2020, preliminary results Q3/2020 and strategic target 2022
2020. november 09., hétfő, 18:21
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Forecast/9 Month figures
New guidance for financial year 2020, preliminary results Q3/2020 and strategic target 2022
In the first nine months of 2020 the Nordex Group generated consolidated sales of EUR 3.2 billion (9M 2019: EUR 1.9 billion). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 70.8 million (9M 2019: EUR 60.2 million), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 2.2 percent (9M 2019: 3.1 percent). The working capital ratio stood at minus 5.7 percent (9M 2019: minus 5.2 percent) at the end of the quarter. The results of the third quarter include the proceeds of the sale of Nordex Group"s European wind and photovoltaic development pipeline to RWE which was successfully closed on 2 November 2020.
Quarter three was still significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Group is expecting a positive development starting 2021 and is aiming by way of a strategic target for sales of around EUR 5 billion and 8 percent EBITDA margin in 2022.
The final figures and the complete report for the third quarter 2020 will be published on 13 November 2020.
Head of Investor Relations
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordex SE
|Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
|18059 Rostock
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 381 6663 3300
|Fax:
|+49 381 6663 3339
|E-mail:
|info@nordex-online.com
|Internet:
|www.nordex-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0D6554
|WKN:
|A0D655
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1146706
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1146706 09-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]