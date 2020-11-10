DGAP-News: ADLER Group S.A.: ADLER Group S.A. successfully places a EUR 400 million 6-year bond to refinance existing debt
2020. november 09., hétfő, 19:22
ADLER Group S.A. successfully places a EUR 400 million 6-year bond to refinance existing debt
Berlin, 09 November 2020 - ADLER Group S.A. ("ADLER Group", formerly ADO Properties S.A.) today successfully placed EUR 400 million fixed rate senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") with a 6-year maturity and a 2.75% fixed coupon. The Notes were placed with institutional investors across Europe with the order book more than four times oversubscribed.
The proceeds of the issue of the Notes will be used to repay existing short-term indebtedness and hence further extends ADLER Group"s average debt maturity.
The Notes are rated BB+ with S&P, driven by the strong recovery rating of the bonds and influenced by ADLER Group"s valuable asset base.
The Notes have a denomination of EUR 100,000 each and will be listed on the Euro MTF of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. J.P. Morgan acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Barclays, Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Bookrunners.
Investor Relations:
T +352 278 456 710
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADLER Group S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@adler-group.com
|Internet:
|www.adler-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1146718
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1146718 09.11.2020
