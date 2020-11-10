DGAP-News: technotrans increases consolidated revenue compared with previous quarter and achieves adjusted EBIT margin on a par with previous year
Nine-month report
The Group"s assets and financial position remained solid. The equity ratio was 50.5 % (December 31, 2019: 51,4 %). The Group had cash and cash equivalents of € 26.6 million at September 30, 2020 and reduced its net debt by more than 11 % to € 21.5 million in the period under review. technotrans generated a positive free cash flow of € 3.5 million in the nine-month period (previous year: € 1.0 million) was achieved - despite increased investments due to the new building at the Holzwickede site.
The consequences of the corona pandemic have affected the reporting segments to varying degrees. The Technology segment achieved revenue of € 102.4 million. The decline compared with the previous year"s figure of € 109.1 million was moderate at 6.1 %. On the other hand, the change in earnings was more pronounced, which was due in part to a comprehensive allocation of one-off structural costs. The segment EBIT thus fell from € 0.3 million to € -1.2 million. The return for the segment fell accordingly from 0.3 % to -1.2 %. Adjusted for one-off effects, this was slightly higher than in the previous year at 0.4%.
In the Services segment, business development continued to be adversely affected in particular by corona-related travel restrictions. Segment revenue of € 39.1 million were 11.9 % and thus significantly below the previous year"s figure of € 44.4 million. As expected, the segment EBIT was stable at € 5.1 million (previous year: € 6.3 million). The return for the segment of 13.1 % (previous year: 14.2 %), adjusted for one-off effects, reached the previous year"s level of 14.3 %.
"We are continuously achieving sales successes and further expanding our market positions even under the current difficult conditions. In addition to project orders for promising rail projects, we have acquired a major order for the cooling of e-bus charging stations and entered into a development partnership with a technology group in the e-truck sector. In the service business, we are pushing forward digitalization. We are also successful internationally: In China, we have acquired leading medical technology OEMs as new customers," says Michael Finger.
"We are counteracting the currently growing challenges posed by the COVID 19 pandemic with a high degree of customer orientation, technological competence, creativity in the development of individual concepts and strict cost control. Our pipeline is full! We will take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves! In the future, we will position ourselves even more strongly for this purpose. We will present the Strategy 2025 at the end of 2020," says Michael Finger.
For further information, visit: https://www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1146756
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1146756 10.11.2020
