DGAP-News: Westwing reports very strong Q3 2020 results based on a continued accel-erated shift towards eCommerce; 66% revenue growth and 11% Adj EBITDA margin
2020. november 10., kedd, 08:00
Westwing reports very strong Q3 2020 results based on a continued accelerated shift towards eCommerce; 66% revenue growth and 11% Adj EBITDA margin
Based on an accelerated Home and Living eCommerce adaption, Westwing continued to realize strong growth rates in the third quarter 2020 with GMV growing 59% year-over-year. The International Segment was growing at even slightly higher growth rates of 67% GMV growth year-over-year, further strengthening the progress made across the whole country portfolio. On the customer side, growth was driven by all cohorts as existing customers showed continued higher engagement and repurchase rates, while new customer acquisition remained very strong with 68% more new customers compared to the third quarter 2019. As a result, the number of Active Customers having made at least one order in the last twelve months ending September 2020 increased to 1.3m, growing by 39% year-over-year.
Driven by this growth momentum, Westwing realized very strong financial results in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue grew by 66% year-over-year to EUR 99m and the Adj EBITDA margin improved by 18%pts to 10.9% (Q3 2019 -7.1%). The improvement in profitability was driven by continued high gross margins and efficient fulfillment operations, resulting in very strong contribution margins. In addition, significant operating leverage on general & administrative costs was generated based on the recent topline development. This strong Adj EBITDA profitability has been achieved while marketing investments were at 7.8% of revenues in the third quarter 2020 (Q2 2020 5.4%). As a result of the improved profitability, Free Cash Flow was positive at EUR 7m during the seasonally weak summer quarter (Q3 2019: EUR -5m), bringing the Free Cash Flow for the first nine months in 2020 to EUR 23m
Amid an escalating COVID-19 situation in Europe, health and safety of its customers, teams, and partners remain Westwing"s number one priority. Warehouses operate at highest hygiene standards and effective distancing measures to ensure a safe delivery to customers and provide a safe work environment for Westwing"s frontline workers. Furthermore, Westwing continues to proactively manage the COVID-19 related risks on the supply side and in its operations, such as minimizing the risk of a forced warehouse closure due to a COVID-19 outbreak, or mitigating risks of capacity restrictions from freight carriers due to the general online shift.
"We are extremely proud of the strong performance and results the whole Westwing team continues to deliver in these unprecedented times.", says Westwing CEO and Founder Stefan Smalla. "Our current focus is and continues to be the health and safety of our customers, employees, and partners. At the same time, we take all necessary steps and investments, in line with our long-term profitable growth strategy, to remain in a strong position during this time of accelerated home & living ecommerce adaption."
The outlook for the remainder of 2020 remains positive, as fourth quarter-to-date GMV growth rates accelerated compared to the third quarter. This strong start into the fourth quarter has led to a guidance increase on October 19, 2020 to EUR 415-440m revenue (55-65% growth compared to FY 2019) and EUR 37-48m Adj EBITDA (9-11% Adj EBITDA margin) for FY 2020.
For further information, please visit Westwing"s investor relations website at: ir.westwing.com
Note: All figures are unaudited.
About Westwing
Disclaimer
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 550 544 377
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 550 544 445
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2N4H07
|WKN:
|A2N4H0
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1146723
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1146723 10.11.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]