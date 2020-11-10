





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Niclas

Last name(s):

Karoff



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

HAMBORNER REIT AG





b) LEI

529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006013006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 693 shares through exercise of subscription rights within the framework of the scrip dividend for the financial year 2019





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.854 EUR





5442.82 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.8540 EUR





5442.8200 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-09; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



