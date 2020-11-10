





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: United Internet AG















United Internet AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















10.11.2020 / 15:05







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

United Internet AG

Street:

Elgendorfer Straße 57

Postal code:

56410

City:

Montabaur

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

3VEKWPJHTD4NKMBVG947



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Acquisition of majority interest in (indirect) subsidiary



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Zerena GmbH

City of registered office, country: Grünwald, Germany



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

06 Nov 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

1.75 %

3.45 %

5.20 %

194000000

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005089031

0

3394440

0.00 %

1.75 %

Total

3394440

1.75 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right of re-transfer real repurchase agreement

from 13.11.2020



1700000

0.88 %

Call option*

16.11.2020



5000000

2.58 %





Total

6700000

3.45 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Put option

16.11.2020



Physical

5000000

2.58 %







Total

5000000

2.58 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Zerena GmbH

%

%

%

Rocata GmbH

%

%

%

Global Founders GmbH

%

%

%

Rocket Internet SE

%

%

5.20 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

The call and put options marked with * in 7.b.1 and 7.b.2, which relate to a percentage of 2.58%, were not aggregated as they relate to a collar transaction under which Rocket Internet SE can only once acquire 2.58% of the voting rights in United Internet AG on a consolidated basis through physical delivery of shares in the issuer.





Date

10 Nov 2020



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























10.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



