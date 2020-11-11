DGAP-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Disposal





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG"s share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.

Reutlingen, November 11, 2020 - The joint venture partner of Manz Taiwan Ltd., a subsidiary of Manz AG, has exercised its contractual call option to acquire Manz Taiwan Ltd."s 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. Chungli City (Taiwan). The agreed selling price is in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The contribution to earnings made by Talus Manufacturing Ltd. totaled 8.8 million euros in fiscal year 2019 (previous year: - 2.6 million euros) and 9.3 million euros in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals in Taiwan The joint venture partner is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Talus Manufacturing Ltd. is a global center for the refurbishment and upgrade of existing semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Additional information:

ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3



WKN: A0JQ5U



Exchange abbreviation: M5Z



Market segment: Regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Manz AG



Steigäckerstraße 5



72768 Reutlingen



Germany

