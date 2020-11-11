DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG: Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG"s share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.

Manz AG: Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG"s share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.


Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG"s share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.



Reutlingen, November 11, 2020 - The joint venture partner of Manz Taiwan Ltd., a subsidiary of Manz AG, has exercised its contractual call option to acquire Manz Taiwan Ltd."s 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. Chungli City (Taiwan). The agreed selling price is in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The contribution to earnings made by Talus Manufacturing Ltd. totaled 8.8 million euros in fiscal year 2019 (previous year: - 2.6 million euros) and 9.3 million euros in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.



The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals in Taiwan The joint venture partner is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Talus Manufacturing Ltd. is a global center for the refurbishment and upgrade of existing semiconductor manufacturing equipment.



