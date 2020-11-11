DGAP-Adhoc: Manz AG: Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG"s share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.
2020. november 11., szerda, 09:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Manz AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
Joint venture partner exercises call option to acquire Manz AG"s share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd.
Reutlingen, November 11, 2020 - The joint venture partner of Manz Taiwan Ltd., a subsidiary of Manz AG, has exercised its contractual call option to acquire Manz Taiwan Ltd."s 80.5% share in Talus Manufacturing Ltd. Chungli City (Taiwan). The agreed selling price is in the mid double-digit million-euro range. The contribution to earnings made by Talus Manufacturing Ltd. totaled 8.8 million euros in fiscal year 2019 (previous year: - 2.6 million euros) and 9.3 million euros in the first nine months of fiscal year 2020.
The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals in Taiwan The joint venture partner is a global supplier of innovative wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Talus Manufacturing Ltd. is a global center for the refurbishment and upgrade of existing semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Additional information:
ISIN: DE000A0JQ5U3
Manz AG
<End of Ad-hoc-Announcement>
