DGAP-Adhoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Supervisory Board dismisses CEO Rüdiger Andreas Günther and appoints Carsten Lind as new CEO
2020. november 11., szerda, 17:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
Berlin, November 11, 2020 - At today"s constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000), Dr. Alexander Granderath was elected Chairman of the Board and Lars Wittan was elected Deputy Chairman. The third member is Klaus Röhrig.
Subsequently, the Supervisory Board discussed the consequences of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on November 10, 2020, regarding the withdrawal of confidence in the Chairman of the Board of Management, Mr. Rüdiger Andreas Günther, and decided to revoke Mr. Günther"s appointment as member and Chairman of the Board of Management with immediate effect for good cause. Mr. Carsten Lind, who has been a member of the Board of Management since June 1, 2020, was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Management.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1147412
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1147412 11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
