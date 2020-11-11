DGAP-Ad-hoc: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Forecast





creditshelf withdraws revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020, EBIT forecast unchanged

Frankfurt am Main, November 11, 2020 - creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (WKN A2LQUA, ISIN DE000A2LQUA5, stock exchange abbreviation CSQ, "creditshelf") makes use of the right granted by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, short "BaFin") in the context of the corona pandemic and withdraws its revenue forecast for the fiscal year 2020. The EBIT forecast remains unchanged between minus EUR 4.0 million and minus EUR 5.5 million.

