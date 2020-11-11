DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020
P R E S S R E L E A S E
- First virtual Annual General Meeting with high participation of 57.82 %
The discharge of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board was carried out in the form of individual discharge. The discharge of the Chairman of the Board of Management, Rüdiger Andreas Günther, was refused, in contrast to the resolution proposed by the Supervisory Board, while that of the Management Board members Patricius de Gruyter and Sven Meise was approved by a majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were also discharged by a majority. Dr. Alexander Granderath and Lars Wittan were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board, Botho Oppermann and Dr. Mathias Schindl are leaving the Board. In addition, the confidence in CEO/CFO Rüdiger Andreas Günther was withdrawn. The relevant item on the agenda had been added at the request of the shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which holds around 28% of the share capital of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG. All other items on the agenda were also approved by a majority.
At today"s constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Alexander Granderath was elected Chairman of the Board and Lars Wittan was elected Deputy Chairman. The third member is Klaus Röhrig.
Subsequently, the Supervisory Board discussed the consequences of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on the withdrawal of confidence in the Chairman of the Board of Management, Mr. Rüdiger Andreas Günther, and decided to revoke Mr. Günther"s appointment as member and Chairman of the Board of Management with immediate effect for good cause. Mr. Carsten Lind, who has been a member of the Board of Management since June 1, 2020, was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Management. The company thanks Rüdiger Andreas Günther for his commitment. It wishes him all the best for the future.
The complete voting results were published on the website: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/hv2020_de.
