



DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG





/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel













Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020

















11.11.2020 / 18:59









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





P R E S S R E L E A S E



Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting 2020

- First virtual Annual General Meeting with high participation of 57.82 %



- Dr. Alexander Granderath and Lars Wittan newly elected to the Supervisory Board



- Obotritia Capital KGaA"s motion to withdraw confidence from CEO/CFO Rüdiger Andreas Günther accepted



- Supervisory Board revokes the appointment of Günther with immediate effect



Berlin, November 11, 2020 - Yesterday"s Annual General Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (FP), expert for secure digital communication, which was held virtually due to the COVID 19 pandemic, was well received by shareholders. A total of 63.93% of the capital was registered to participate, and 57.82% of the votes were cast.

The discharge of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board was carried out in the form of individual discharge. The discharge of the Chairman of the Board of Management, Rüdiger Andreas Günther, was refused, in contrast to the resolution proposed by the Supervisory Board, while that of the Management Board members Patricius de Gruyter and Sven Meise was approved by a majority. The members of the Supervisory Board were also discharged by a majority. Dr. Alexander Granderath and Lars Wittan were elected as new members of the Supervisory Board, Botho Oppermann and Dr. Mathias Schindl are leaving the Board. In addition, the confidence in CEO/CFO Rüdiger Andreas Günther was withdrawn. The relevant item on the agenda had been added at the request of the shareholder Obotritia Capital KGaA, which holds around 28% of the share capital of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG. All other items on the agenda were also approved by a majority.

At today"s constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Alexander Granderath was elected Chairman of the Board and Lars Wittan was elected Deputy Chairman. The third member is Klaus Röhrig.

Subsequently, the Supervisory Board discussed the consequences of the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on the withdrawal of confidence in the Chairman of the Board of Management, Mr. Rüdiger Andreas Günther, and decided to revoke Mr. Günther"s appointment as member and Chairman of the Board of Management with immediate effect for good cause. Mr. Carsten Lind, who has been a member of the Board of Management since June 1, 2020, was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Management. The company thanks Rüdiger Andreas Günther for his commitment. It wishes him all the best for the future.

The complete voting results were published on the website: https://www.fp-francotyp.com/hv2020_de.

For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:



Mr Maik Laske



Head of Treasury / M&A / Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 296



E-mail: m.laske@francotyp.com



For all other enquiries:



Karl R. Thiel, Head of Corporate / Brand PR



Tel.: +49 (0) 30 220 660 123



E-mail: kr.thiel@francotyp.com



About Francotyp-Postalia:



The listed and globally operating FP Group with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, is an expert for secure mailing business and secure digital communication processes. As market leader in Germany and Austria, the FP Group offers digital solutions as well as products and services for the consolidation of business mail and the efficient processing of mail for companies and authorities in the "Software", "Mail Services" and "Franking/Inserting" segments. The Group generated revenue of around EUR 210 million in 2019. Francotyp-Postalia has subsidiaries based in ten different countries and is represented by its own trading network in an additional 40 countries. With a company history spanning nearly 100 years, FP possesses a unique DNA in the areas of actuating elements, sensor systems, cryptography and connectivity. FP"s global market share for franking systems is more than twelve percent.