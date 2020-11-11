DGAP-Ad-hoc: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Dividend





Frankfurt am Main, 11 November 2020 - The Management Board of ProCredit General Partner AG decided today, after consultation with the Supervisory Board, to propose to the Extraordinary General Meeting of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA on 10 December 2020 to carry forward the profit for the financial year 2019 (EUR 96,508,787.06) in full to new account. The Supervisory Board approved this decision of the Management Board, which follows the recommendations of the European Central Bank and the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), whereby banks should not pay any dividends before 1 January 2021.

In agreement with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board confirms its intention to submit a proposal to the Annual General Meeting of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA in 2021 for the appropriation of profit, which takes into account the absence of a dividend payment for the 2019 financial year and is in line with the current dividend policy of ProCredit Holding. This proposal will take into account the then prevailing recommendations of the supervisory authorities regarding dividend payments.

Until the time of this decision, EUR 17.7 million will continue to be deducted from the regulatory capital of the ProCredit group with regard to the 2019 financial year. This is in line with the dividend policy of ProCredit Holding, which foresees the proposal to distribute one third of the consolidated profit for a financial year as a dividend to the shareholders.

