DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
2020. november 11., szerda, 19:40
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Results Forecast
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
GFG now expects to achieve constant currency Net Merchandise Value ("NMV") growth of around 25%, giving just over €1.9 billion NMV and €1.3 billion of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least €10 million. Capex investment will remain around €45 million. This guidance is based on current currency exchange rates. In its outlook published on 8 October 2020, GFG guided to constant currency NMV growth of around 23%, delivering c.€1.9 billion NMV and c.€1.3 billion of revenue. GFG expected to be profitable with respect to Adjusted EBITDA and capex investment of around €45 million.
GFG will publish its third quarter results on 12 November 2020 as scheduled.
For inquiries please contact:
Press / Communications
Investor Relations
Forward looking information
About Global Fashion Group
For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1147490
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1147490 11-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]