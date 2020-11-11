DGAP-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level


LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: Sale of a property leads to extraordinary income at group level

Munich, November 11, 2020 - Ludwig Beck Grundbesitz Haar GmbH, Munich, a 100% subsidiary of LUDWIG BECK AG, today entered into a contract for the sale of its property located in Haar by means of a sale and lease back transaction with transfer of benefits and burdens on December 31, 2020. Buyer is a real estate company based in the Munich area. The purchase price amounts to approximately 10 million €. The purchase price will generate an extraordinary income before taxes in the amount of approximately 4 million € for the LUDWIG BECK group.



This transaction is intended to strengthen the liquidity and earnings situation of the group in times of the COVID 19 pandemic.



Investor Relations:

LUDWIG BECK AG

Andre Deubel

t: +49 89 23691-745

f: +49 89 23691-600

andre.deubel@ludwigbeck.de










Language: English
Company: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

Marienplatz 11

80331 München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 2 36 91-600
E-mail: info@ludwigbeck.de
Internet: www.ludwigbeck.de
ISIN: DE0005199905
WKN: 519990
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
