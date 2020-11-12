DGAP-News: Medios AG: Further dynamic growth
Press Release
Medios AG: Further dynamic growth
Berlin, 12 November 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios"), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has continued its dynamic sales growth in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2020). Group sales from January to September increased by around 22% to €453m compared to the same period of the previous year (€372m). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €10.2m (previous year €14.1m), and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €8.0m (previous year €12.8m).
The disproportionate earnings performance in relation to sales is due in particular to the Corona-related special effects: The stockpiling that began in the first quarter as a result of the allocation of quotas for certain drugs was carried out at higher purchase prices and this led to lower margins than planned. This effect continued in the second and third quarter. However, compared to the weak second quarter, Medios shows a positive development for the third quarter 2020: Sales rose by 23% to around €160m, and adjusted EBT* significantly improved to around €3.1m compared to the second quarter. Medios confirms the forecast for the 2020 financial year.
Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: "Despite the COVID-19 crisis, we were able to record a sales growth in the third quarter as well. We are very satisfied with the development of our business and remain confident that we will also be able to close the financial year with a significant increase in sales."
Outlook
According to the forecast revised on August 5, 2020, Medios expects group sales for the 2020 financial year - including the acquisition of Kölsche Blister GmbH in March 2020 - to amount to approximately €610 to 630m. In addition, Medios expects an adjusted EBITDA* of around €14.0 to 15.0m and an adjusted EBT* of around €11.5 to 12.5m. Furthermore, the Company remains optimistic that it will be able to reach the one billion € mark in sales by 2023 at the latest.
The complete quarterly report of Medios AG as of 30 September 2020 is available for download on the website https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.
* EBITDA and EBT are adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base.
About Medios AG
Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).
