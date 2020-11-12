



Press Release

Medios AG: Further dynamic growth

Sales growth of around 22% in the first nine months of 2020



Corona-related special effects continue to burden earnings - but third quarter earnings improve compared to second quarter of 2020



Forecast for the full year confirmed



Berlin, 12 November 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios"), one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany, has continued its dynamic sales growth in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2020). Group sales from January to September increased by around 22% to €453m compared to the same period of the previous year (€372m). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €10.2m (previous year €14.1m), and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, amounted to €8.0m (previous year €12.8m).

The disproportionate earnings performance in relation to sales is due in particular to the Corona-related special effects: The stockpiling that began in the first quarter as a result of the allocation of quotas for certain drugs was carried out at higher purchase prices and this led to lower margins than planned. This effect continued in the second and third quarter. However, compared to the weak second quarter, Medios shows a positive development for the third quarter 2020: Sales rose by 23% to around €160m, and adjusted EBT* significantly improved to around €3.1m compared to the second quarter. Medios confirms the forecast for the 2020 financial year.

Matthias Gärtner, CFO of Medios AG: "Despite the COVID-19 crisis, we were able to record a sales growth in the third quarter as well. We are very satisfied with the development of our business and remain confident that we will also be able to close the financial year with a significant increase in sales."

Outlook



Despite the challenging market environment, Medios continues to expect dynamic sales growth. The Company assumes that the extraordinary Corona-related special effects in connection with the quota allocation will continue in the fourth quarter of 2020 and will burden the Company"s earnings.

According to the forecast revised on August 5, 2020, Medios expects group sales for the 2020 financial year - including the acquisition of Kölsche Blister GmbH in March 2020 - to amount to approximately €610 to 630m. In addition, Medios expects an adjusted EBITDA* of around €14.0 to 15.0m and an adjusted EBT* of around €11.5 to 12.5m. Furthermore, the Company remains optimistic that it will be able to reach the one billion € mark in sales by 2023 at the latest.

The complete quarterly report of Medios AG as of 30 September 2020 is available for download on the website https://medios.ag/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.

* EBITDA and EBT are adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base.

About Medios AG



Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios" aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard).

