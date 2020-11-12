DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA successfully resists effects of the coronavirus pandemic
2020. november 12., csütörtök, 07:30
Hamburg, 12 November 2020
Publication of interim statement January to September 2020
Despite the lasting impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) recorded a positive operating result in the first nine months of 2020. However, due to a strong decline in business activities in the second quarter, this result is sharply below (- 38.9 %) the prior-year figure. Revenue also declined (- 8.1 %). Container throughput and container transport recorded strong and moderate declines, respectively. Although there were minor indications of a recovery in business in the third quarter fostered by, among other things, the renewed growth of the Chinese economy, HHLA will not achieve the strong result of the previous year in 2020.
Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of HHLA"s Executive Board: "HHLA responded well to the situation created by the coronavirus pandemic. Our facilities are operating reliably and stably under the conditions provided by the authorities to protect public health. HHLA moves what Germany and Europe need. This is something that consumers and companies can rely on. Even if our key performance indicators have not developed as we had expected at the beginning of the year, the positive operating result is proof that our business model is resilient. HHLA can fulfil its financial obligations at all times. To continue strengthening our future viability, we are investing further in our core business areas and are looking for new profitable growth initiatives and digital solutions. We regularly review our cost structure in order to secure our financial fields of action. With our ambitious efficiency programme, we aim to drastically reduce costs over the next five years in order to maintain the competitiveness of our services."
Port Logistics subgroup: performance January to September 2020
In the Container segment, the throughput volume decreased by 11.2 % in the first nine months of 2020 to 5,086 thousand standard containers (TEU). This was mainly due to the loss of a Far East service in Hamburg and blank sailings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Feeder traffic with the Baltic region also decreased and could not be offset by growth in the German and British shipping regions. While throughput volume at the three Hamburg container terminals was down by 11.8 % on the same period last year, the container terminals in Odessa and Tallinn recorded a moderate decline of 5.0 % in throughput volume in the same period.
Revenue decreased year-on-year by 9.4 % to € 548.4 million in the first three quarters of 2020. This was primarily due to the decreases in volume caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The operating result (EBIT) decreased by € 43.9 million or 39.0 % year-on-year to € 68.7 million due to falling volumes. The EBIT margin decreased by 6.1 percentage points to 12.5 %.
In the first nine months of 2020, HHLA"s transport companies recorded a moderate volume decline in the Intermodal segment. Container transport decreased by 4.6 % to 1,129 thousand standard containers (TEU). The decrease in road transport was much more marked than that of rail transport. The latter decreased year-on-year by 3.7 % to 895 thousand TEU. The significant - and for certain routes dramatic - fall in maritime traffic from the North German seaports was partially offset by strong growth in continental traffic. A strong recovery in transport volumes in the third quarter helped minimise the impact of decreases across all routes in the first half of the year. In the third quarter, road transport also showed signs of a strong recovery as compared to the previous quarter. However, due to further weak growth in the Hamburg region and a persistently challenging market environment, road transport volumes decreased by 8.0 % year-on-year to 234 thousand TEU.
With a significant 5.2 % year-on-year decline to € 348.7 million, revenue performed somewhat weaker than transport volume. Despite a slight increase in the rail share of HHLA"s total intermodal transportation from 78.5 % to 79.3 %, average revenue per TEU decreased as a result of the particularly strong reduction in freight flows with longer transport distances.
The operating result (EBIT) fell by 18.0 % to € 62.4 million during the reporting period. In addition to falling volumes and revenue, this marked decrease was mainly due to increased fluctuations in import and export cargo with a resulting fall in capacity utilisation of rail systems.
Port Logistics subgroup: outlook
Real Estate subgroup: performance January to September 2020 and outlook
While maintenance volumes remained constant, the significant year-on-year decline in the cumulative operating result (EBIT) of 17.3 % to € 10.3 million was therefore largely due to these expected rent losses.
The operating result (EBIT) in the Real Estate subgroup for 2020 is expected to be significantly below the prior-year figure.
Key figures: January to September 2020
Key figures: July to September
Contact:
HAMBURGER HAFEN UND LOGISTIK AG
Bei St. Annen 1, 20457 Hamburg, www.hhla.de
Tel: +49-40-3088-3397
Fax: +49-40-3088-55-3397
E-mail: investor-relations@hhla.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG
|Bei St. Annen 1
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40-3088-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40-3088-3355
|E-mail:
|info@hhla.de
|Internet:
|www.hhla.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0S8488
|WKN:
|A0S848
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1147366
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1147366 12.11.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]