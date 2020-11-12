DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS 35% NMV GROWTH AND MOST PROFITABLE QUARTER YET
2020. november 12., csütörtök, 08:00
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS 35% NMV GROWTH AND MOST PROFITABLE QUARTER YET
Luxembourg, 12 November 2020 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG"), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, delivers exceptionally strong Q3 revenue, NMV and gross margin growth, driving a consecutive quarter of Adj. EBITDA profitability and cash generation.
- Net Merchandise Value2 ("NMV") increased by 34.5% to €503.4m, revenue up 20.6%
- Marketplace NMV grew by 113% yoy, achieving 34% participation (Q3/19: 22%)
- Adjusted EBITDA of €10.3m, a margin of 3.1%, and the most profitable quarter to date
- Cash flow positive with pro-forma3 cash balance at 30 September of €281m, up €18m in the quarter
- Strong Active Customer growth of 24.2% to 15.4m, with NMV per Active Customer of €124.2
- Orders increased by 26.3% to a record 10.8m, with a 6.5% increase in average order value, and customer frequency steady at 2.5 times per year
On 11 November 2020, reflecting the strong start to the fourth quarter, GFG updated its guidance for full year 2020. GFG expects to achieve constant currency NMV growth of around 25%, giving just over €1.9 billion NMV and €1.3 billion of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least €10 million. Capex investment will be around €45 million. This guidance is based on the current currency exchange rates.
In the third quarter, GFG achieved its highest NMV growth in four years. Consumers continued to shift online in significant numbers, with 1.9 million new customers shopping across GFG"s platforms. Marketplace NMV increased by 113% yoy and participation now represents 34%, as even more brand partners engaged with this channel to build their online presence.
LATAM had a standout performance at 52.1% NMV growth, while SEA and CIS saw uplifts of 34.0% and 31.8%, respectively. Pleasingly, ANZ saw an uplift from Q2 and achieved NMV growth of 12.8%, although lack of inventory remains a challenge there. During the quarter, THE ICONIC OUTLET and the beauty category were successfully launched in ANZ.
GFG delivered a record number of orders - 10.8 million in the quarter - a 26.3% increase yoy, while the average order value grew by 6.5% at constant currency. Customer frequency was 2.5 orders per year.
During Q3 GFG launched an own-brand sustainable capsule collection in South East Asia, and also launched its second sustainable shopping edit having launched the Considered edit in ANZ in 2019.
FURTHER INFORMATION
For inquiries please contact:
Press / Communications
Investor Relations
About Global Fashion Group
For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 691 20 56 54
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|ISIN:
|LU2010095458
|WKN:
|A2PLUG
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1147502
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1147502 12.11.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]