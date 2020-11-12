



CANCOM SE: Significant revenue growth in the third quarter: EBITDA almost at last year"s level

















CANCOM: Significant revenue growth in the third quarter: EBITDA almost at last year"s level

- CANCOM increases Group revenue in the third quarter by 8.8 percent to EUR 395.0 million (previous year: EUR 363.0 million)

- Significant recovery of EBITDA after a second quarter marked by a lockdown; EBITDA at EUR 31.5 million (previous year: EUR 33.6 million)

- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increases by 24.5 percent to EUR 194.0 million at the end of September





Munich, 12 November 2020 - In the third quarter of 2020, the CANCOM Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 395.0 million. This represents an improvement of 8.8 percent over the previous year (previous year: EUR 363.0 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were EUR 31.5 million in the third quarter, compared with EUR 33.6 million in the previous year. The previous year"s EBITDA includes a positive one-off effect of EUR 1.6 million from the sale of a property.

Compared to the previous quarter, EBITDA rose by 56.7 percent (previous quarter: EUR 20.1 million). The EBITDA margin in the third quarter was therefore 8.0 percent. CANCOM showed a clear improvement over the second quarter of 2020, which was marked by the corona pandemic.

"We achieved a very solid result in the third quarter and improved significantly compared to the second quarter. In addition, we currently have a strong order intake for IT infrastructure and from the public sector, which are significantly above the levels of 2019. However, in the fourth quarter we expect to see further restrictions in the high-margin consulting and service business on site at our customers due to the pandemic," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.

9-month figures 2020



The CANCOM Group finished the first nine months of 2020 with an increase in revenues of 8.4 percent. Group sales revenues rose from EUR 1,126.5 million to EUR 1,220.9 million. The revival of the service business and the continued robust demand for IT solutions for mobile working were the drivers of this positive sales development in the third quarter.

The CANCOM Group"s EBITDA in the first nine months of 2020 was EUR 77.6 million (previous year: EUR 87.2 million). The EBITDA margin was thus 6.4 percent (previous year: 7.7 percent).





Cloud Solutions grows 24.6 percent, IT Solutions by 4.7 percent



In the Group segment Cloud Solutions, CANCOM achieved a significant increase in revenue of 24.6 percent to EUR 258.4 million in the first nine months of 2020 (previous year: EUR 207.4 million). EBITDA rose by 14.5 percent to EUR 58.1 million (previous year: EUR 50.7 million), which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 22.5 percent (previous year: 24.4 percent). Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) at September 30, 2020, was EUR 194.0 million, up 24.5 percent from EUR 155.8 million in the previous year.

The Group segment IT Solutions contributed to the revenue with sales of EUR 962.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 (previous year: EUR 919.1 million). This represents a growth rate of 4.7 percent. EBITDA amounted to EUR 36.2 million (previous year: EUR 47.6 million). The EBITDA margin was 3.8 percent (previous year: 5.2 percent).



Q3 figures 2020



The figures for the third quarter of 2020 in the Cloud Solutions segment are: revenue EUR 89.8 million (previous year: EUR 75.0 million), EBITDA EUR 21.4 million (previous year: EUR 18.9 million) and EBITDA margin 23.9 percent (previous year: 25.2 percent).



For the IT Solutions segment: revenue was at EUR 305.3 million (previous year: EUR 288.0 million), EBITDA EUR 14.1 million (previous year: EUR 17.2 million) and the EBITDA margin at 4.6 percent (previous year: 6.0 percent).





Forecast for the full year



With the availability of the preliminary figures and in view of the situation at the beginning of November, CANCOM updated its forecast for the full year on October 27, 2020. For the financial year 2020, CANCOM expects a significant increase in sales compared to 2019, and a moderate increase in gross profit. CANCOM expects a moderate decline in Group EBITDA. CANCOM expects a very significant year-on-year decline in Group EBITA.

For the Group segment Cloud Solutions, the Management Board expects a significant increase in sales, gross profit, EBITDA and EBITA. With regard to Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR), the Management Board expects a significant increase compared with the figure for December 2019.

The Management Board expects a significant increase in revenues for the Group segment IT Solutions. Gross profit is expected to increase moderately. CANCOM also anticipates a very significant decline in EBITDA and EBITA.





CANCOM Group"s complete interim report has been published in the Investors section of the Company"s website at www.cancom.de.







