DGAP-AFR: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. november 12., csütörtök, 15:37







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








12.11.2020 / 15:37



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 19, 2020

Address: http://www.ehw.ag/index.php?id=151













12.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Eisen- und Hüttenwerke AG

Koblenzer Straße 141

56626 Andernach

Germany
Internet: www.ehw.ag





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1147797  12.11.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147797&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum